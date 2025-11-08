IND vs NEP LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Nepal Hong Kong Sixes 2025 3rd Match

Nepal have won the toss and have opted to bat against Men in Blue. India to take on Nepal on Saturday, November 8, at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok in match three of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a shocking defeat against Kuwait by 27 runs on Friday evening after winning against Pakistan by 2 runs on the DLS method.

Men in Blue were bowled out for just 79 runs by not not-so-popular team Kuwait after being given 107 target. India lost early hitters, including Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and Stuart Binny, in the game. However, India looks forward to a rebound.

IND vs NEP, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming Info

India vs Nepal, Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Date: Saturday, November 8

Venue: Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok

Match Start Time: 11:15 AM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

IND vs NEP Playing 6s

Squads:

Nepal Squad: Sundeep Jora(w/c), Rashid Khan, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahamad, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Sharad Vesawkar, Rupesh Singh.

India Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Bharath Chipli, Stuart Binny, Dinesh Karthik(c), Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Format

The Hong Kong Sixes is a short format played with six players per side and six overs per innings. Each group features three teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.