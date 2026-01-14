IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.India lead the series 1-0 after a hard-fought four-wicket win in the opening match in Vadodara, and will aim to seal the series in the second ODI. However, New Zealand, led by Michael Bracewell, will look to level the series. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Live Streaming Info: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

Match date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Start time: 1:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Toss time: 1 p.m. IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson