Virat Kohli continued his fine form in the first ODI but narrowly missed a century, scoring 93 off 91 balls. The knock was another assured performance from the senior batter. Opener Rohit Sharma will also be hoping to return to form at the top of the order in the second ODI.

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 14, 2026 13:08 IST2026-01-14T12:45:42+5:302026-01-14T13:08:52+5:30

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details:  New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.India lead the series 1-0 after a hard-fought four-wicket win in the opening match in Vadodara, and will aim to seal the series in the second ODI. However, New Zealand, led by Michael Bracewell, will look to level the series. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. 

Live Streaming Info: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

  • Match date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

  • Start time: 1:30 p.m. IST

  • Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

  • Toss time: 1 p.m. IST

  • Live telecast: Star Sports Network

  • Live streaming: JioHotstar

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI  Playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson

