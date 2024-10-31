IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah to Be Rested for India vs New Zealand Match in Mumbai - Report

Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the third and final Test match against New Zealand, which begins Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fast bowler is reportedly set to be rested after the team lost the series.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Bumrah has been rested in preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series, which begins on November 22 in Perth. The team management aims for him to recover adequately ahead of the anticipated tour, with the team scheduled to depart on November 10. Bumrah was part of India’s first full training session in Mumbai since the loss in Pune but flew back to Ahmedabad that same night.

“He won’t be playing the Mumbai Test and has flown back home. The Indian team management wanted him to take some rest so that he could recover his body. He will now join the Indian team when the team departs for Australia,” a source informed the national daily,” a source told the publication.

According to reports, Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma had initially planned for Bumrah to rest during the second Test against New Zealand but changed their plans following the loss in Bengaluru.

India suffered defeats in the first two Tests, losing the opener in Bengaluru by eight wickets and the second in Pune by the same margin. This marks India’s first Test series loss on home soil in 12 years. With Bumrah out, Mohammed Siraj is expected to return to the playing XI for the third Test.