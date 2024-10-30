Jasprit Bumrah Drops to Third as Kagiso Rabada Reclaims No 1 Spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Kagiso Rabada has surpassed India’s Jasprit Bumrah to become the top-ranked bowler in the latest ICC Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings. Rabada’s climb to the No. 1 position comes after his standout performance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, including a nine-wicket haul in South Africa’s recent seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Mirpur, where he also reached 300 Test wickets.

Rabada’s dominant display propelled him ahead of Bumrah, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, and India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, returning him to the top spot for the first time since early 2019. Rabada, who first claimed the No. 1 ranking in January 2018, has consistently remained in the top 10 since losing his position in February 2019. Hazlewood now holds the second spot, while Bumrah and Ashwin are third and fourth, respectively.

Bumrah had recently regained the top rank after taking 11 wickets in India’s series against Bangladesh, alongside Ashwin’s contributions. However, the duo struggled in the ongoing series against New Zealand, managing just three and six wickets, with averages exceeding 40.

In other developments, Pakistan’s Noman Ali achieved a career-best ranking by entering the top 10 for the first time, rising eight spots to ninth following his nine-wicket haul against England in Rawalpindi. Fellow spinner Sajid Khan climbed 12 places to 38th after taking 10 wickets in the same match.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner also made significant strides, jumping 30 places to 44th after his 13-wicket performance in Pune against India.

Jaiswal Returns to Third Spot in Batting Rankings

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reclaimed the third spot in the Test batters' rankings after scoring a brisk 77 off 65 balls in the second Test against New Zealand. Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel climbed 20 places to reach seventh, while New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra entered the top 10 for the first time, moving to 10th after rising eight spots.

England’s Joe Root retained his position as the top-ranked Test batter despite a modest outing in the third Test against Pakistan.

In the all-rounders' category, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz moved up two places to take third, solidifying his position with consistent contributions against South Africa.