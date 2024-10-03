“Next Gill, Jaiswal, Bumrah Will…”: Rohit Sharma Addresses Fans in Marathi During Event in Karjat-Jamkhed (Watch Video)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday inaugurated the CricKingdom Academy and performed the groundbreaking for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Rashin village in the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency of Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. The event was organized by the Maharashtra Cricket Association president and MLA Rohit Pawar.

Pawar welcomed Sharma and thanked him for leading the Indian team to victory in the World Cup.

A large crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer. Addressing the crowd in Marathi, Sharma said, “We recently achieved our biggest goal by winning the T20 World Cup for India. Winning the World Cup brought me immense joy. But, as you all know, I'm here today for a different reason. Cricket is a game loved by all. We are starting a cricket academy here. I am confident that the next Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah will come out from here. That’s all I have in Marathi. Thank you all for your love. I will definitely try to come back here.”

Pawar then asked five questions to Sharma, who responded with enthusiasm. When asked how he felt being in the sacred land of Rashin, Rohit Sharma replied, “I feel blessed. When we were driving here, I sensed a great tranquility. It’s a joy to be here for this cricket academy. I will certainly try to come back again."

Responding to a question about the increasing influence of Karjat in Maharashtra and the sentiments of the local people, Sharma said, “The crowd here is louder than a stadium.”

Regarding the establishment of the Cricket Kingdom Academy in the rural area of Karjat-Jamkhed, Sharma expressed his confidence in nurturing future cricketing talents, saying, “I am absolutely certain that the next Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj will come from here.”

When requested to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for future stadiums and sports complexes in Karjat, Jamkhed and Rashin, Sharma assured him, “I will definitely come.

Pawar concluded by asking the audience who they want to see as captain in the next World Cup. Once again, the crowd erupted with “Rohit... Rohit... Rohit...” cheers. Sharma thanked the young fans for their support.

