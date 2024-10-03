“Khub Bhalo Achi”: Virat Kohli Speaks Bengali As Mehidy Hasan Miraz Gifts Him Bat of His Own Company (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli spoke in Bengali while accepting a bat from Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz after the recent two-match Test series. The bat, gifted by Mehidy, is manufactured by his company, MKS Sports, which he co-founded with former Bangladesh cricketer Imrul Kayes last year.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz gifting Virat Kohli his own company bat. 👌



- King wishing him success ahead. pic.twitter.com/cE0qYQTqss — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2024

In a video shared on social media, Kohli expressed his appreciation for the bat in Bengali, saying, "MKS bat er khub bhalo achi (MKS bat, it is very good)." He also encouraged Mehidy and his company to continue producing high-quality bats for cricketers.

Read Also | Shardul Thakur Hospitalized: India India All-Rounder Admitted In Lucknow

"Very good bats, keep doing the good work. You make very good-quality bats. Continue this work and provide cricketers with quality bats," he added.

Captain Rohit Sharma wishing best to Mehidy Hasan Mirza's company and accepted the bat made by his company as a gift.👌🏻❤️



man with a golden heart @ImRo45 🐐🙇🏼‍♂️❤️



pic.twitter.com/4S12BjAFbT — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 2, 2024

Rohit Sharma also received a bat from Mehidy and shared his admiration for the all-rounder. "I’ve known Mehidy for a long time. He is a very good cricketer, and I am proud of him for starting his own bat company with some friends. I wish him all the best; may God grant him success. I hope this company rises above the rest," Rohit said.

In the Kanpur Test, Kohli scored 47 and 29 not out, marking a positive return to form after concerns about his batting leading up to the match. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz performed well individually, taking six wickets in the match, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

India secured a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh, demonstrating their dominance in home conditions. The Men in Blue excelled in all departments, only facing brief trouble when they were reduced to 144-6 in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai.

Looking ahead, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series, starting October 16.