Shardul Thakur Hospitalized: India India All-Rounder Admitted In Lucknow

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur was taken to a local hospital in Lucknow with a high fever shortly after the second day's play of the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and the Rest of India. Despite his illness, Thakur managed to score a vital 36 runs, contributing to a 73-run ninth-wicket partnership with Sarfaraz Khan. According to The Indian Express, Thakur was battling a fever of 102 degrees while at the crease.



On Day 1, Thakur had already shown signs of illness, suffering from a mild fever. However, his condition worsened after spending close to two hours batting on Day 2. The all-rounder had to take breaks twice during the innings, during which the team doctor attended to him.The medical team is closely monitoring Thakur’s condition, with doctors expected to make a decision on his fitness for Day 3 after evaluating his progress. A source told the newspaper that Thakur had been feeling weak throughout the day but still insisted on batting despite his fever. Medical tests for potential illnesses such as malaria and dengue were carried out, and the team is awaiting results before making any decisions regarding his further participation in the match. Thakur’s resilience last 59 deliveries, during which he hit a six and four boundaries.

