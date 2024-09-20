Jasprit Bumrah Completes 400 Wickets in International Cricket During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video)

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah marked a significant milestone in his career by completing 400 international wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He achieved this feat on the second day of the match by dismissing Hasan Mahmud for 9 runs, with Virat Kohli taking the catch in the slips.

Bumrah, who made his international debut in 2016, became only the sixth Indian fast bowler to reach this landmark, joining the ranks of legendary players such as Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma.

Indian Pacers with 400 International Wickets (Tests, ODIs, T20Is)

Player Wickets Innings Kapil Dev 687 448 Zaheer Khan 597 373 Javagal Srinath 551 348 Mohammed Shami 448 245 Ishant Sharma 434 280 Jasprit Bumrah 400 227

Bumrah is now the 10th bowler overall to reach the 400-wicket mark in international cricket. As of now, Bumrah has taken 162 wickets in 37 Test matches, along with 149 in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 89 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the 30-year-old on his achievement via social media.