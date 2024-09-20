Akash Deep Strikes Twice, Uproots Stumps During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 2; Morne Morkel-Gautam Gambhir's Reactions Can't Be Missed (Watch Video)

Fast bowler Akash Deep made a significant impact on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh, taking two wickets in the same over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. His impressive bowling left Bangladesh in a precarious position at 22-3.

What a sight for a fast bowler!



Akash Deep rattles stumps twice, giving #TeamIndia a great start into the second innings.



Watch the two wickets here 👇👇#INDvBAN@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/TR8VznWlKU — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2024

Akash struck first by dismissing opener Zakir Hasan with a well-angled delivery that sneaked through the bat and pad gap to uproot the middle stump. Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrated the breakthrough with a smile. Moments later, Akash followed up by bowling Mominul Haque, whose forward defense was beaten by a delivery that nipped back, hitting the pad before crashing into the off-stump. New bowling coach Morne Morkel was seen beaming in response to Akash's performance.

The reactions and happiness of Morne Morkel on Akash Deep's bowling is absolute priceless.❤️



- A proud coach moment for Morne Morkel. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m0fHlIjRyl — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) September 20, 2024

At Lunch, Bangladesh found themselves at 26-3 after nine overs, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease.

Earlier, India had posted 376 in their first innings, led by Ravichandran Ashwin's top score of 113 runs off 133 balls. Contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (86), Yashasvi Jaiswal (56), and Rishabh Pant (39) bolstered the total.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for his side, claiming five wickets, while Taskin Ahmed took three. Bangladesh entered this match on the heels of a 2-0 clean sweep against Pakistan, while India recently defeated England 4-1 in their last Test series.