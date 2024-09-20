Chennai Crowd Gives Ashwin Standing Ovation After 113-Run Knock in IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin received a standing ovation from the MA Chidambaram Stadium crowd on Friday after his crucial century in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

Ashwin, playing in front of his home crowd, displayed composure under pressure, helping India recover from early setbacks. He was dismissed for 113 on Day 2 by Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed but had already anchored India to a commanding position.

The crowd erupted in applause as the off-spinner reached three figures and continued to cheer when Ashwin walked off the field. His innings were a source of pride for both the player and the Chennai fans, who honored their local hero for his vital contribution.