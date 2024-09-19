Ravindra Jadeja Brings Out ‘Sword’ Celebration After Scoring Fifty During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated with his iconic 'sword' gesture after scoring a crucial half-century on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 19.

Cheetey ki chaal, baaj ki najar,

Aur Jadeja ki talwar pr Sandeh nhi krte;

Hr baar maat de jati hai!!🇮🇳🗡️#INDvBAN#IndVsBan#SirJadeja#Jadejapic.twitter.com/ficzis4vdM — Sport India (@IndianSportans) September 19, 2024

Jadeja's fifty, achieved shortly after R. Ashwin also reached his half-century in just 58 balls, was pivotal in reviving India’s innings after an early collapse. The pair’s resilience was vital in steering the home side back into contention following significant early breakthroughs by the Bangladesh bowlers.

The Indian top order, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, struggled against the Bangladeshi attack, leaving India under considerable pressure. The team's situation improved with a steady partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and returning Rishabh Pant, who helped India to 144 runs after initially struggling.

Jaiswal and Pant made valuable contributions before being dismissed, with Jaiswal falling to Nahid Rana and Pant out to Hasan Mahmud. Jadeja, alongside Ashwin, then anchored the innings with a crucial partnership that brought stability and momentum to the Indian side.

Ashwin's aggressive play and Jadeja's composed presence at the crease proved instrumental in helping India recover and end the day on a stronger footing. Their partnership provided a solid foundation for India as they aim to build on their progress in the ongoing Test match.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.