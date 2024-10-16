IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2024 Test?

Bengaluru, Karnataka (October 16, 2024): The opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was completely washed out due to rain on Wednesday. The weather prediction for the day was gloomy, and unfortunately, it proved accurate for both fans and players.

The rain prevented even the toss from taking place, with covers remaining on the field throughout the day. After lunch, officials called off play at around 2:30 PM IST as the rain continued to fall steadily. The covers were briefly removed in the afternoon when the rain stopped, but that respite was short-lived as the downpour resumed.

Looking ahead to Day 2, the weather forecast for Thursday remains concerning. Wednesday’s predictions indicated a 41 percent chance of rain and a 25 percent chance of thunderstorms. The outlook for Thursday shows only a slight improvement, with a 40 percent chance of rain and a 24 percent chance of thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather.

The forecast also calls for "considerable cloudiness and warmer conditions with thunderstorms in spots." While the slight improvement might allow for the captains to conduct the toss, it is likely that only a session of cricket could be played at best, with little chance for a full day's play.

India's record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is noteworthy, having played 24 Test matches at the venue. The team has won nine, lost six, and drawn nine. India's first match at this stadium was against the West Indies in November 1974, which they lost by 267 runs. Their most recent Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was against Sri Lanka in March 2022, where India secured a dominant 238-run victory.