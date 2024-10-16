Free Tickets for IND vs NZ 3rd Test in Mumbai: BMC School Students to Get Free Entry for India-New Zealand Match at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 15, 2024): The Apex Council has unanimously approved a proposal from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik to offer free passes for the final Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. The passes will be provided to students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and to the semi-finalists of the Harris Shield and Giles Shield tournaments.

The decision was made during a meeting held on October 15. Don't worry if you're not a student or a tournament player. Regular ticket sales for the general public will begin this Friday, October 18th, 2024, at 12:00 PM IST.

The first match kicked off in Bengaluru today but was washed out due to rain. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium from November 1-5.

Coming off a resounding victory against Bangladesh, India is facing a New Zealand team that has struggled in recent months. New Zealand's Test match against Afghanistan was washed out, and they suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka. They will be eager to bounce back in this series.

India has named a strong squad for the series, led by Rohit Sharma. The squad includes seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as promising youngsters.

Team Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Match Schedule: