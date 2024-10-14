IND vs NZ, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match on TV and Online

India will take on New Zealand in the first Test starting October 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the home team aims to strengthen its position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

The BlackCaps will be without former captain Kane Williamson, who is missing from the squad, while Tom Latham has been appointed as the new captain after Tim Southee stepped down from the role prior to the series.

Test Series Details

Start Date: October 16

October 16 Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM IST)

9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM IST) Live Telecast: Sports 18

Sports 18 Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website

Full Squads