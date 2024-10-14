IND vs NZ, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match on TV and Online

India will take on New Zealand in the first Test starting October 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the home team aims to strengthen its position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.
The BlackCaps will be without former captain Kane Williamson, who is missing from the squad, while Tom Latham has been appointed as the new captain after Tim Southee stepped down from the role prior to the series.
Test Series Details
- Start Date: October 16
- Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
- Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM IST)
- Live Telecast: Sports 18
- Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.