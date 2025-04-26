Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai Temperature Stable, Mixed Weather Across State For Next Four to Five Days

Mumbai: Although the maximum temperature in Mumbai is stable at 34 degrees, the increasing humidity is making Mumbaikars sweat. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Vidarbha, Marathwada and western Maharashtra is being recorded at 40 degrees. Meteorologists have informed that the state will have mixed weather for four to five days.

There is a possibility of hailstorm in Vidarbha on April 27 and 28, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience hot and humid weather along with rain.

What is the temperature in the state? (in degrees Celsius)