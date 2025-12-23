IND vs NZ: New Zealand Announce ODI, T20I Squad for India Series; Kane Williamson Misses Out

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: New Zealand on Tuesday announced their white ball squads for the upcoming tour of India. The Black Caps named separate squads for the One Day International and Twenty20 International series. They did not confirm their final 15 member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. T20 captain Mitchell Santner has been rested for the three match ODI series. Former captain Kane Williamson was not selected for either format. All rounder Michael Bracewell will lead the side in the 50 over series in Santner’s absence. Fast bowler Matt Henry along with batter Mark Chapman and all rounder Rachin Ravindra have also been rested for the ODI leg of the tour.

Your BLACKCAPS ODI and T20I squads for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in India next month 🇮🇳



Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!



— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 23, 2025

The T20I series against India will be New Zealand’s final chance to fine tune their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand have been placed in Group D along with South Africa Afghanistan Canada and the United Arab Emirates..

New Zealand ODI squad:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

New Zealand T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.