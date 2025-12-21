IND vs PAK: Ayush Mhatre Involved in Verbal Spat With Pakistan Players After Dismissal in India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: The U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground turned tense on Sunday after India captain Ayush Mhatre was involved in a heated on-field exchange with a Pakistan player. Mhatre was dismissed for two runs while chasing a target of 348. In the third over, Pakistan fast bowler Ali Raza bowled a full-length delivery outside off. Mhatre attempted to drive through the off side but hit the ball straight to mid-off. Farhan Yousuf took a straightforward catch. Raza celebrated the wicket, and as Mhatre walked back to the dugout, a Pakistan player heckled him. Mhatre turned back and confronted the opposition, leading to a brief but fiery verbal exchange.

Ayush Mhatre abused a pakistani player , What did he say in the last. pic.twitter.com/7bq6sDmy5C — Vivek (@ivkev2006s) December 21, 2025

India’s troubles continued as wickets fell quickly. Raza dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan claimed one wicket each. India was 59 for four in seven overs.

Earlier, Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas shone with a brilliant innings of 172 off 113 balls. His knock, his second century of the tournament, helped Pakistan reach 347 for eight in 50 overs. Minhas dominated from the start and carried his team’s hopes after they had lost the group match against India at the same venue by 90 runs.

India has won the U19 Asia Cup eight times since the tournament began in 1989. They were joint winners with Pakistan in 2012, the only time Pakistan has lifted the trophy.