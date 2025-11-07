IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Match, Squads and Time

India to take on Pakistan at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok in the Pool C match of the ongoing tournament, Hong Kong Sixes 2025, on Friday, November 7. Former T20 World Cup winner Dinesh Karthik to lead Men in Blue, while Pakistan will be led by all-rounder Abbas Afridi.

Will the no-handshake trend continue between Indian and Pakistani players?. However, it was predicted that there would be no handshake between the two arch-rivals. This is predictable after the Asia Cup, where India beat Pakistan by seven wickets, but there was no post-match handshake.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council and Indian officials over no handshakes bythe Men in Blue in the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. It remains to be seen whether India will maintain the same stance in today’s Hong Kong Sixes clash with Pakistan.

Hong Kong Sixes format is a six-over game with six players playing in a squad of per team. The top three teams from each group compete in a round-robin, with the two best-performing sides from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

When to Watch IND vs PAK Match?

The Hong Kong Sixes match between India vs Pakistan will be played on Friday, November 7 at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok at 1:05 PM IST

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming and Live Telecast?

The match between India and Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. The live streaming of the match will be on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.