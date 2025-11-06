India Register Convincing 48-Run Win Over Australia, Lead Series 2-1

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India defeated Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Thursday. Asked to bat, India scored 167 for 8. Shubman Gill top scored with 46 runs. Abhishek Sharma made 28, Shivam Dube scored 22 and Suryakumar Yadav added 20.

Washington Sundar wraps things up in style 👌



A terrific performance from #TeamIndia as they win the 4⃣th T20I by 4⃣8⃣ runs. 👏👏



They now have a 2⃣-1⃣ lead in the #AUSvIND T20I series with 1⃣ match to play. 🙌



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/OYJNZ57GLXpic.twitter.com/QLh2SRqW9U — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2025

In reply, Australia were all out for 119 in 18.2 overs. Mitchell Marsh led the innings with 30 runs off 24 balls.

For India, Washington Sundar took three wickets for three runs. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each. Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah picked up one wicket each.

The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played in Brisbane on Saturday.

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 167/8 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21, Adam Zampa 3/45)

Australia 119 all out in 18.2 overs (Mitchell Marsh 30; Washington Sundar 3/3, Axar Patel 2/20)