IND vs SA 1st Test: Why Is Kagiso Rabada Not Playing Today’s India vs South Africa Match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: South Africa began the first Test against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata without their premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. The pacer was ruled out due to a rib injury sustained during training before the match. Corbin Bosch replaced him in the playing XI.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who won the toss and opted to bat first, confirmed Rabada’s absence. He said, “Rabada misses out due to a rib injury. Corbin Bosch comes in his place.” Bavuma added, “The pitch is dry with not much grass. It is a typical Indian wicket. First-innings runs are key.”

Rabada last played in the Pakistan series. The spinner-friendly pitches limited him to four wickets in two Tests.

India enters the series in third place on the ICC World Test Championship points table with 61.9 per cent of points, while South Africa is fifth with 50 per cent.

Read Also | WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings Ahead of IND vs SA Test Series

Playing XI

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj