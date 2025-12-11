IND vs SA 2nd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Mullanpur?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India will face South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, December 11. India will face South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, December 11. The match comes after a dominant win for India in the series opener at Cuttack where they beat the Proteas by 101 runs. Hardik Pandya starred with 59 not out off 28 balls while India’s bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, restricted South Africa to 74.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Mullanpur is expected to be cool. Temperatures will range from a low of 8 degrees Celsius to a high of 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 35 per cent and wind speed is expected to reach 10 km per hour. There is no forecast of rain and conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket.

Pitch Report

The match will be the first men’s international game at Mullanpur. The ground has previously hosted Indian Premier League matches, and the pitch is expected to be good for batting. Earlier IPL games here saw high scores, and a similar surface is expected for this T20I.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Livestreaming

The match will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network.