IND vs SA: Why Axar Patel Is Not Playing Today’s India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match? EXPLAINED

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Players: India’s all-rounder Axar Patel is not playing in the third T20I against South Africa at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2025. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the news during the toss while speaking to Ravi Shastri. "We’ve made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he’s unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also confirmed that Axar is unavailable due to illness. Jasprit Bumrah is also missing from the playing XI due to personal reasons. The BCCI added that an update on Bumrah joining the squad for the remaining matches will be shared in due course.

India brought in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Axar and Bumrah. Both are playing their first match of the series.

Axar scored 23 and 21 in the first two T20Is. In the second T20I he was even promoted to the No.3 slot during India’s chase of 214 in Mullanpur. His absence leaves a gap in India’s batting and bowling options.

Suryakumar Yadav, after winning the toss and opting to bowl, said the team wants to stay focused for the full three hours of the match. He added that the pitch looks good and the side is aiming to give fans a fearless and entertaining performance. "We’re going to bowl first. It’s been a good wicket all weekend and I don’t think it’ll change much, but there is a little bit of dew already and we feel it might get heavier later on. So, we’re happy to bowl first. It’s a wonderful place, wonderful people, and a fantastic ground. Hopefully when we bat and bowl, we can give everyone some good entertainment. Every game is important. The way they played in the second game showed the beauty of this sport. What matters most is how you come back, and that’s what we want to do tonight, play our best game, enjoy ourselves, and be fearless. If we stay switched on for all three hours, that will be key for us. It looks like a good pitch," SKY said after winning the toss.

South Africa made three changes to their side. Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje and Tristan Stubbs returned to the playing XI.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav captain Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya Shivam Dube Jitesh Sharma wicketkeeper Harshit Rana Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Yadav Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks Quinton de Kock wicketkeeper Aiden Markram captain Dewald Brevis Tristan Stubbs Donovan Ferreira Marco Jansen Corbin Bosch Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi Ottneil Baartman