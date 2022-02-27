Ind vs SL, 3rd T20I: Visitors win toss, opt to bat first

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third T20I here in Dharamsala on Sunday.

India have already sealed the series against Sri Lanka, which means the final T20I is a dead rubber. The hosts had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I and by 7 wickets in the second T20I.

Rohit Sharma led India have fielded an XI with four changes for the third T20I while Sri Lanka have made two changes in the set-up.

Earlier in the day, India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma during the toss said: "We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out, and wasn't feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in. It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years."

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said: "We will bat first, a very good wicket, the conditions are really good. Two changes for us, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara are out, Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are in. We want to win at least one game for pride, a good opportunity for our boys."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Avesh Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

