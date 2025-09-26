IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 6: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First in Dubai; Team India Rest Jasprit Bumrah & Shivam Dube

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the 18th match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26, 2025. India have made two changes to their playing XI, while Sri Lanka have made one change. India have already secured a place in the final and will aim to finish the Super Four stage with another victory. The Men in Blue will carry momentum into the title clash against Pakistan. Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, have struggled in the second round but will look to end their campaign on a high note by upsetting India.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his team aims to restrict India to 170-175 runs. "We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne," he said during the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team had planned to bat first but were happy with the atmosphere and looking forward to the match. "Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," he said.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5. Live streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.