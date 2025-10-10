IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, India to Bat First Against West Indies in Delhi; Check Playing 11s

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match: India won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match, part of the West Indies tour of India 2025, will be played from Friday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 14. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant win in the first Test in Ahmedabad. The home team will look to continue its strong form and complete a 2-0 series win. West Indies, led by Roston Chase, will aim to bounce back and perform better with both bat and ball.

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Fans can watch live on the Star Sports Network or stream on JioHotstar. The toss was held at 9:00 AM IST.

Shubman Gill said the wicket looks good for batting on the first day. He said the team wants to stay consistent and repeat the performance from the first Test. “We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have got the same team,” Gill said.

West Indies captain Roston Chase said the pitch looks dry and the team is not worried. He said the side aims to bat consistently throughout the day. He also confirmed two changes. "We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before. Yeah, two changes from the King out and Johann Layne out, Tevim Imlach in and Anderson Phillip in. Just take that Anderson Phillip with the new ball, he's a good new ball bowler. We think we need to strike early with the new ball. And also - Imlach - he's a good player of spin coming from Guyana and used to these kind of low turning tracks. So we think he'll be a good fit for this wicket," he said.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales