IND vs WI: India Reach 94/1 at Lunch on Day 1 of Second Test Against West Indies

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India lost opener KL Rahul as the hosts reached 94 for 1 at lunch on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies on Friday, October 10, 2025. Electing to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 40 not out off 78 balls. Rahul made 38 runs from 54 balls. The pair put together a 58-run partnership before Rahul was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat. He retained the same playing XI that defeated the Roston Chase-led West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad.

West Indies made two changes to their side. Wicketkeeper Imlach and Anderson Phillip replaced Brandon King and Johann Layne.

Brief scores: India 94 for 1 in 28 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 not out, KL Rahul 38, Sai Sudharsan 16).

IND vs WI 2nd Test Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales