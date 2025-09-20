IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Australia Women Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against India in Series Decider; Check Playing XIs

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Australia Women won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final ODI against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The three-match series is tied 1-1 after India won the second ODI by 102 runs following an eight-wicket loss in the first match.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the team’s focus remains on playing their best cricket. “We talk about playing good cricket, doesn't matter what we do first or second. Playing our best cricket, that is something that always keeps us in the game. Want to go in with the same positive mindset today,” she said at the toss.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said her team plans to bat first and put pressure on India in the heat. “Going to have a bat today. Let them run around in the heat today and see how they go. Had a bad day which doesn't define us as a group. We know what we need to do. Need to create more pressure for longer periods of time. Just adapting quickly to different conditions is going to be important. Start times will be a little different (in the WC). Two changes,” she said.

The match will start at 1:30 p.m. IST. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Weather Report and Pitch Report of Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Delhi is expected to be hot with temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be between 50 and 55 percent. The pitch is dry and flat, offering little assistance to bowlers. It has historically favored the team chasing a target, though dew may play a factor later in the day.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt