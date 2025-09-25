IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match

India Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India Women won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth warm-up match against England Women at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 25, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. India won the ODI and T20I series 2-1 against England a few months ago but lost 1-2 to Australia at home. The warm-up match provides the team an opportunity to fine-tune preparations ahead of the World Cup.

🚨 Toss Update#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in our first warm-up game ahead of the #CWC25



🚨 Toss Update#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in our first warm-up game ahead of the #CWC25 #WomenInBlue — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 25, 2025

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India. While live telecast and streaming options for the warm-up match are not officially confirmed, fans can follow live scores on the ICC and BCCI websites.

India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

England Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight