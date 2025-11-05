India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives BIG Update on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Fitness Ahead of AUS vs IND 4th T20I

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to return for the fourth T20I against Australia after missing the first three matches due to injury. The 21-year-old picked up a quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and later developed neck spasms, which delayed his recovery. Reddy was seen batting, bowling and completing fielding drills during India’s training session on Wednesday. Bowling coach Morne Morkel said the youngster has made good progress, but a final decision on his availability will be taken after assessment. “He did all the work expected of him today - fielding, batting and bowling - and he ticked all of that. So we will find out now after assessment where he’s at,” Morkel said.,” Morkel said.

India had earlier confirmed through a BCCI statement that Reddy would miss the first three T20Is due to injury. His absence forced India to go with an extra batter, which affected the team’s balance.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility.

Reddy’s return will be a welcome boost for India ahead of the match in Carrara, Queensland, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The five-match series is level at 1-1. India is without regular all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and Reddy’s presence could provide the side with the needed balance.

India tried Shivam Dube in the third T20I, but he proved expensive with the ball. Reddy’s inclusion could therefore strengthen both the batting and bowling units as India aim to win the remaining two matches of the series.

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2025

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana