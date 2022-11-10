India eliminated from T20 World Cup, England to face Pakistan in final

India were trashed by England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide. The English openers smoked India pacers all across the ground. India were sloppy on the field with drop catches and poor coordination. Hales and Buttler made the Indian players pay for their over confidence. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on a fifty-run stand to lead the England run chase.

Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for six against England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early but Kohli held the innings together to slam his fourth fifty of the tournament. But it was Pandya who propped up India's total from 100 for 3 as he blazed his way to a 29-ball fifty with two boundaries and one six in a row off Sam Curran. For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43.