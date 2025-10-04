India ODI Squad for Australia Tour Announced: Shubman Gill Named Captain, Shreyas Iyer VC; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has removed Rohit Sharma as captain of the India men’s ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of Australia. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, named Shubman Gill, India’s Test skipper, as the new ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed vice-captain.

India will play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in Australia in October and November. The ODI series begins on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by matches in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the squad but Sharma has been stripped of the captaincy. He led India to back-to-back victories in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shubman Gill will lead the team as India begins preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. Shreyas Iyer returns to a leadership role after his successful Indian Premier League season.

Notable absentees from the ODI squad include Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

India ODI squad for Australia tour:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.