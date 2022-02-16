'India please help': Kevin Pietersen seeks assistance after losing his PAN card

Former England batter Kevin Piersen on Tuesday asked for help after losing his Permanent Account Number (PAN) ahead of his scheduled visit to India. The 41-year-old Pietersen put his concern on Twitter and explained that he needs the physical PAN card before travelling to India for work. "INDIA PLEASE HELP, I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," wrote Pietersen in his tweet along with tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official social media handle of Income Tax department also responded to Pietersen's tweet. It shared two links and asked Pietersen to apply for the reprint of the physical PAN Card by entering the card's number. “Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card," the Twitter handle of Income Tax India said in its post. "Fabulous. Thank you! I’ve emailed you. I’ve also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?," wrote the England international after acknowledging the reply.Pietersen last month had received a letter of appreciation from PM Modi on the 73rd Republic day of the country. Sharing the letter on Twitter, Pietersen said he was thankful to Modi for acknowledging his "affection towards India". Pietersen has been regular visitor to India earlier as a player and now as cricket pundit and commentator for IPL.