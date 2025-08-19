India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Included; No Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal

The selection committee meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in the presence of T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, announced the India Squad for the Asia Cup 2025 at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, amid heavy rainfall. Surya Kumar Yadav will remain captain, Shubman Gill returned as vice captain, and Jasprit Bumrah was also added to the squad. Shreyas Iyer and Yashsvi Jaiswal missed out.

India Squad or Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

The meeting to select the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to play in September, was delayed due to harsh weather conditions in the economic capital on Tuesday, August 19, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams on the roads. However, BCCI officials confirmed on social media platform X that the crucial meeting is underway.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Selection Committee meeting led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, which was originally scheduled to address the media at 1:30 PM at the BCCI headquarters, was delayed. Mumbai continues to be lashed by rain, which has resulted in severe waterlogging, which has delayed the announcement of India’s squad.

Earlier in the day, two hours before the meeting, a team media manager dropped a message in its official WhatsApp group to announce the delay in the proceedings. “Kindly note that the first press conference is expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions," the message said.

Meanwhile, India to begin its Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India vs Pakistan will be played on September 14 at same venue. India clash with Oman on Friday, September 19.