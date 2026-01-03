India Squad for New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Shubman Gill to Lead; Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj Return

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian men’s ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill will lead the side, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain, subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Other key members of the squad include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.



Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2026

Notably, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were left out of the squad. The BCCI said Pandya has not been cleared to bowl his full quota of overs, and his workload is being managed ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India will open the series with the 50-over matches before moving on to the T20Is as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026. The first ODI will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, on January 11, followed by the second match at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot, on January 14. The final ODI will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on January 18.

This will be the first ODI series between India and New Zealand since 2023, when India completed a 3-0 whitewash across Hyderabad, Raipur, and Indore.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal