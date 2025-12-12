India Start U19 Asia Cup 2025 Campaign With Huge 234-Run Win Over UAE; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stars With 171 (VIDEO)

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a sensational innings to lead India to a massive 234-run win over hosts UAE in the opening match of the U19 Asia Cup on Friday, December 12, 2025. The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, scored 171 off 95 balls. He smashed 14 sixes, the most by any batter in a single U19 innings. His innings also included nine boundaries.

Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George added 69 runs each to help India reach 433 for 6 in their 50 overs. This is India’s highest total in U19 ODIs and the highest in U19 Asia Cup history.

Chasing 434, UAE struggled from the start. Prithvi Madhu scored 50 and Uddish Suri remained unbeaten on 78. However, the team managed only 199 for 7 in 50 overs.

Suryavanshi reached his fifty in 30 balls and his century in 56 deliveries. He shared a 212-run partnership with George, dominating the UAE bowlers. His innings ended in the 33rd over, bowled by Suri.

India’s middle order, including Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32 not out) and Kanishk Chouhan (28), continued the momentum and pushed the total past 400.

UAE lost two wickets in the first four overs. Quick dismissals of Muhammad Rayan, Ayaan Misbah and Ahmed Khudadad in nine balls left them struggling at 48 for 5. Suri and Madhu added 85 runs to stabilize the innings, but the target was already out of reach.

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

India 433 for 6 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 171, Vihaan Malhotra 69, Aaron George 69; Yug Sharma 2/75)

UAE 199 for 7 in 50 overs (Uddish Suri 78 not out, Prithvi Madhu 50; Deepesh Devendran 2/21)