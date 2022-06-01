India to play three ODIs, five T20Is against West Indies in July and August

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday confirmed the schedule for the Men in Maroon who will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the touring team India starting from July 22.

The series is highly awaited as India returns to the Caribbean after three years and will be led by new captains Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran, with the latter taking over the reins from Kieron Pollard.

The series will be a culmination of an action-packed summer for both the teams in the buildup to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

India's white-ball tour will commence on July 22 in Trinidad and Tobago with three ODIs from July 22 to 27 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain and the entire series will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode.

The first T20I on Friday, July 29 will be historic as the first ever Men's T20I to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in the south of Trinidad. Men in Blue will play total of five T20Is from July 29 to August 07, the matches will be played at Broward County Cricket Stadium and Warner Park.

The final two games, in order to cater to the Indian diaspora in the United States, will be held at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 6 and 7.

The ODI series and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor