India to tour Ireland in August for T20 series

India will be returning to Ireland in August this year to play a three-match T20I series, Cricket Ireland confirmed on Friday (March 17). India just toured the nation last year for a two-match series in the shortest format that was won by the visitors 2-0.The short series will be played between August 18-23 at Malahide. Prior to hosting India, Ireland will also be hosting Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in May in Chelmsford. The series, part of the ODI Super League, is crucial for Ireland as a 3-0 result will put them on course to qualify for the global event later in the year in India automatically.

In case they fail to whitewash Bangladesh, Ireland will head to Zimbabwe in June to take part in the World Cup qualifier. Ireland are currently in Bangladesh for an all-format tour following which they will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland confirmed that the weather in Ireland played a decisive role in shifting the ODI Super League fixtures to Chelmsford in England. "We will be taking on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series that offers us a shot at World Cup qualification - and while they are home matches, we've made the decision to play the fixtures in Chelmsford," he said. "The reason for this is mostly around maximising our chances of playing the three matches - as we need to play and win the three games to qualify. "After in-depth consideration, it was decided that this approach gave us the best chance of securing automatic qualification, particularly given the fact that the matches have to be played before the World Cup Super League cut-off in mid-May. We need a venue where the weather patterns and playing facilities give us the best chance of mitigating any rain impacts. Unfortunately, it is likely too early in the Irish season to prepare pitches to ODI standard unless we have a remarkably dry April."

