India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August

Cricket Ireland confirmed on Tuesday that the Indian cricket team will travelling to their country before the big event for a T20I series. The details of the series were confirmed on June 27 with India set to travel to Ireland exactly a year later. It will be a three-match T20I series in Ireland which will begin from August 18 onwards and end on the 23rd. All the matches will be held at Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin. The series will take place exactly after the end of India's tour of West Indies where the team will play matches across formats, including a five-match T20I series, between July and August.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said in a statement. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion. Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans.”