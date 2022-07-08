India to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs in August

India will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series next month. The schedule for the same will be confirmed in due time but the ties are expected to be played on August 18, 20, and 22.“We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series,” a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official told Cricbuzz on Friday.

“It will create a lot of interest amongst the younger generation to take up this game. Overall, the series is very good for Zimbabwe cricket,” said Lalchand Rajput, the former coach of Zimbabwe, who has now been assigned as the Technical Director.Meanwhile, the Indian team led by Rohit is currently playing a white-ball series against England. They have won the first T20I with two more to go set to be played on July 9 and 10. Considering the hectic schedule, the BCCI might once again opt to send a second-string team, similar to what they had done for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka last year.