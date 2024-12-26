India vs Australia 4th Test: Indian Fans Clash With Pro-Khalistan Supporters at Melbourne Cricket Ground (Watch Videos)

The fourth Boxing Day Test match of the 5-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 began on Thursday morning, December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. During the match between the India and Australia, a clash broke out between Khalistani supporters and Indian fans outside MCG.

Khalistan supporters, who reportedly entered without tickets, waved flags and raised anti-India slogans, creating a tense atmosphere. As the situation escalated, Victoria Police intervened promptly, pacified the commotion, and removed the disruptors. The incident is being viewed as an attempt to disrupt the match.

Confrontation at the MCG: Indian fans clashed with Khalistan supporters, who were removed by Victoria Police. The Khalistanis, without tickets, arrived in the morning solely to create a ruckus. Order restored swiftly. #BoxingDayTest#MCG#BGT#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/8iEsW957gD — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) December 25, 2024

A video shared on social media shows Indian fans onside soldering pro-Indians with tri colour in their hands slogans while on the other side Khalistani supporters with Khalistan flags.

Also Read | IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 4th Test, Day 1: Australia In Command as Debutant Sam Konstas Fiery Knock Rattles Indian Bowlers.

#WATCH | Melbourne, Australia | On verbal spat between the Pro Khalistan mob and Indian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a fan says, "...I don't think any limelight should be given to them...Whatever they do, I think it's not worth it. They are just 5-10 people who have been… pic.twitter.com/K8NFTBIm1s — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

"I don't think any limelight should be given to them...Whatever they do, I think it's not worth it. They are just 5-10 people who have been born and brought up here. They have never been to Punjab and doing this nonsense agenda for themselves. Let's just not give any limelight to them," an Indian fan told news agency ANI.

Another fan said, "Who is Khalistani? I don't know who is a Khalistani. I am a proud Sikh." "We do not support it. We have a friend who is from Punjab, he doesn't support it either...If you want to do any such thing, then go to India and then do it," a fan said.

Another fan says, "...It maligns the image of India...They are just trying to make this thing international, but this won't work."