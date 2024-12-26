IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Day 1: Australia In Command as Debutant Sam Konstas Fiery Knock Rattles Indian Bowlers

Sam Konstas delivered a fiery knock, rattling India early on Day 1 of the first Test. The batter smashed a quickfire half-century off just 52 balls, frustrating the Indian bowlers and stirring tension on the field. A heated moment saw the umpire intervene after a shoulder bump between Konstas and Virat Kohli.

Ravindra Jadeja eventually brought relief to the hosts, dismissing Konstas for 60 off 65 balls shortly after the drinks break. Initially cautious, Konstas left several deliveries in his first two overs before unleashing a barrage of scoop shots, unsettling both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's rhythm.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar replaced Shubman Gill as Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Boxing Day Test at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently tied at 1-1. With Gill going out, India captain Rohit Sharma has slotted himself at number three. Sundar becomes India’s second spin bowling option at Melbourne alongside left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. It also means India has now three all-rounders in Sundar, Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy.