India vs England LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 20

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the 20th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19, 2025. India will be looking to bounce back after suffering two straight defeats against South Africa and Australia. England, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, will aim to extend their winning run and secure a place in the semifinals. India, currently fourth on the points table, need a win to keep their hopes alive in the race for the top four. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming is available on JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs England Women Match Live Streaming Details

Fixture: India Women vs England Women, 20th Match, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat

Live coverage

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

India Women vs England Women Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell