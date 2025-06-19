India vs England Test Series 2025: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Complete Schedule, Venues, Squads and Live Streaming Details

India and England will face off in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The series will mark the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both teams. The series will continue at prominent venues across England including Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord’s in London, Old Trafford in Manchester, and the Kennington Oval in London. All five matches will start at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Shubman Gill will lead Team India in his first overseas assignment as Test captain. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain. This new leadership marks a fresh start for India following the retirements of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Test format.

Read Also | Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2025 (See Pics)

The England squad will be led by Ben Stokes, with Ollie Pope serving as his deputy. Both teams are entering the new WTC cycle with a mix of experienced and young talent.

India vs England Test Series 2025 Schedule

Match Date Venue City 1st Test Friday, June 20, 2025 Headingley Leeds 2nd Test Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Edgbaston Birmingham 3rd Test Thursday, July 10, 2025 Lord’s London 4th Test Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Old Trafford Manchester 5th Test Thursday, July 31, 2025 Kennington Oval London

India vs England Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Details

The entire series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Livestreaming will be available on JioHotstar.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

England Squad

Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton.

Read Also | Pataudi Trophy Row: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Renaming of IND vs ENG Test Series, Says “When I Got to Know, I Called…”