India vs New Zealand 2026 Schedule: Full List of ODI & T20I Matches, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: India is set to face New Zealand in an eight-match white-ball series, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, starting on January 11. The matches will be played across Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. In the ODI format, the focus will be on former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are set to return after strong performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The T20I squad has already been announced along with the World Cup team, while the ODI squad was named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer return after missing the South Africa series due to injuries. New Zealand have also named their squads for the tour. Jayden Lennox has earned his maiden international call-up for the ODI series after impressive performances in domestic cricket.

IND vs NZ ODI Series Schedule

Date Venue Time Sun, Jan 11, 2026 Vadodara, BCA Stadium, Kotambi 1:30 PM IST Wed, Jan 14, 2026 Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri 1:30 PM IST Sun, Jan 18, 2026 Indore, Holkar Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

Date Venue Time Wed, Jan 21, 2026 Nagpur, VCA Stadium 7:00 PM IST Fri, Jan 23, 2026 Raipur, SVNS International Stadium 7:00 PM IST Sun, Jan 25, 2026 Guwahati, Barsapara Stadium 7:00 PM IST Wed, Jan 28, 2026 Visakhapatnam, ACA-VDCA Stadium 7:00 PM IST Sat, Jan 31, 2026 Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield Stadium 7:00 PM IST

Squads

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand & ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.



Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2026

New Zealand ODI squad:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

New Zealand T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand

The India vs New Zealand series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. All eight matches will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.