India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Proteas bowlers make strong comeback after openers wreck havoc

South Africa pulled things back nicely towards the back end. Just 51 runs off the last 7 overs and India will feel they're 15-20 runs short. Ruturaj Gaikwad got the home team off to flier when he took on Nortje in the fifth over of the powerplay, 20 runs came off that and the platform was set. Ishan Kishan played second fiddle to his partner but both batters got out soon after reaching their respective fifties.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss for the third time in the series and opted to field again against the Rishabh Pant-led side. Both side remained unchanged for the tie. After dominating the format on home soil with 12 straight wins across three series, all of which ended on a whitewash for the Men in Blue, the Indian team now stand on the verge of a series defeat.