India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Full Schedule: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 26, 2025 15:05 IST2025-11-26T15:02:44+5:302025-11-26T15:05:20+5:30

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: India will begin a three-match ODI series against South Africa on November 30 following the conclusion of the Test series. The first match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30. The second ODI is scheduled at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on December 3. The final match will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6. All matches will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Full Schedule

DateMatchVenueTeamsStart Time (IST)
Sun, Nov 30, 20251st ODIRanchi, JSCA International Stadium ComplexIndia vs South Africa1:30 PM
Wed, Dec 3, 20252nd ODIRaipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh StadiumIndia vs South Africa1:30 PM
Sat, Dec 6, 20253rd ODIVisakhapatnam, ACA-VDCA Cricket StadiumIndia vs South Africa1:30 PM

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Squads

KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of injured captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant returns as vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad also joins the squad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen, Lungi Ngidi.

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

