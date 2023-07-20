India win toss, opt to field against West Indies in second Test, Mukesh Kumar to debut 

Port of Spain [Trinidad], July 20 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the second Test match of the three-match series in Trinidad on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur has missed out as he has pulled up a niggle, Mukesh Kumar will make his debut in the match.

India captain Rohit said at the toss, "We were looking to bat first. Looks nice and sunny as well. It's going to get slower and slower. Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He's not fit. Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in the domestic cricket. There's lot of memories, the rivalry between the two teams has always been exciting to watch. It's always been a tough tour, you have to work hard. Even in the last game, we had to work hard, especially the batters. Hopefully we get the result we are expected of."

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite also said, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Shannon comes back into the team. There's some moisture on the pitch. Kirk McKenzie makes his debut today, he's ready and raring to go. Bowling-wise we were decent. The first game is gone, we got to be mentally ready for the challenge. We had a few chats, we got to believe in ourselves. We came a long way, the matches between India and West Indies. Recently we haven't won, looking to change it."

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

