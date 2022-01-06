Indian attack relentless, but we believe we can chase target: SA batting consultant

South Africa batting consultant Justin Sammons believes that his side can chase the target against India in the ongoing second Test, but they need to be prepared to grind it out against a relentless bowling attack.

South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and then got to a decent start as their score read 118/2 at the Stumps on Wednesday and the hosts are just 122 runs away from levelling the three-match series.

"The message for the guys coming in would be to see how the morning plays out and we just have to be adaptive. We need to get through the first hour and play according to the situation. It's been an interesting wicket, not the easiest deck to bat on. It goes without saying, the task is not going to be easy," said Sammons during a virtual press conference.

"The Indian attack has been relentless. But we believe, we can chase it down. The way we batted this afternoon, it's a case of point there," he added.

Talking about Proteas skipper Dean Elgar, Sammons said: "He is a competitor. The thing he loves about the game is the competitiveness. The competitive nature of the Test cricket brings the best out of him."

"His role will be massively important. Having somebody there to bat for the rest of the innings would be the key. Just having someone with his character for the guys coming in to be, I think it's massively important. His leadership goes a long way in getting us over the line tomorrow," he added.

Earlier in the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara along with Ajinkya Rahane stitched a 111-run stand for the third wicket and helped India extend their lead on Wednesday. Both batters were going through a lean patch but ended up hitting crucial fifties on Day Three of the second Test.

( With inputs from ANI )

