Rohit Sharma Gifts Signed Indian Jersey to Dean Elgar in Farewell Test

In a cricket showdown at Cape Town, the Indian cricket team clinched victory over South Africa in the second and final Test match. Despite spoiling Dean Elgar's farewell party, the Indian team showed sportsmanship by presenting him with a special signed Test jersey during the post-match presentation. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, expressed admiration for Elgar's contribution to South African cricket, acknowledging his gritty performance over the years.

The match concluded in just two days, marking the shortest Test match in the history of the game, as India secured a 7-wicket win. Rohit Sharma praised Elgar as an essential player for South Africa, highlighting his significant role in the series-opener at Centurion, where Elgar's stellar 185 led to India's defeat by an innings and 32 runs.

Dean Elgar, retiring as South Africa's fifth-highest Test run-scorer, accumulated 5347 runs from 86 Tests, boasting an average of nearly 38, with 14 centuries and 23 fifties. Elgar, awarded joint Player of the Series, shared the honor with Jasprit Bumrah, the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps. Expressing gratitude for his cricket journey, Elgar reflected on the special place his green cap holds since receiving it in 2012.