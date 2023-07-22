Indian cricket fratenity celebrates Virat Kohli's 76th international century in his 500th game

New Delhi [India], July 22 : The Indian cricketing fraternity on Friday took to social media to congratulate star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who smashed his 76th international century in his 500th international match.

The second Test between India and West Indies was Kohli's 500th international game. 'King Kohli' made it special for his diehard fans with a well-made century, which continued his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons. This was his 29th Test century.

Tendulkar himself took to Instagram to congratulate Kohli on his century.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also lauded Virat for his ton, saying that his dedication and brilliance on-field is unmatched.

"What a legendary milestone, what a remarkable knock! Congratulations, @imVkohli, on smashing a century in your 500th international match! Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career! @BCCI," tweeted Shah.

India's World-Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated Virat for his knock, calling him the "majestic milestone man".

"Well played #KingKohli! The majestic milestone man @imVkohli," tweeted Yuvraj.

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted, "Heartiest Congratulations to @imVkohli

on your sensational century in your 500th international match! Your consistency and passion for the game is truly unmatched. Here's to many more records and victories! #ViratKohli."

Former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami also congratulated Virat, saying that he "defines what it is like to be a king."

"A striking on his 500th! @imVkohli truly defines what it is to be a King #ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvsWI," tweeted Jhulan.

Now, after his 500 games, Virat has a record that everyone in cricketing world would envy no doubt, scoring 25,582 runs at an average of 53.63. He has scored 76 centuries and 131 half-centuries in 559 innings, with the best score of 254*.

He became the first player ever to smash a century in his 500th international match.

Among the 'Fab Four' of modern batting, he is at third, with Australia's Steve Smith (32), England's Joe Root (30) above him and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (28) below him when it comes to Test hundreds.

Among the active players, Virat has highest number of international centuries with 76, followed by Root (46), David Warner (45), Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma (44) each.

He also became India's highest-run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship. Ever since its inception in 2019, Virat has played 34 matches, scoring 2,063 runs at an average of 38.92. He has scored four centuries and nine fifties in 56 innings, with the best score of 254*. He is the ninth highest-scorer in WTC history, with Root (3,891 runs) at the top.

After some underwhelming years in Tests during this decade, Virat continues his redemption in the format this year. In seven Tests this year, Virat has scored 557 runs at an average of 55.70. He has scored two centuries and a fifty, with the best score of 186 in 10 innings.

Coming to the match, India was bundled out for 438 in first innings. Virat's century (121) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total.

Jomel Warrican (3/89) was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies. Kemar Roach (3/104) and Jason Holder (2/57) also were among the wickets for Windies.

WI's first innings is in progress.

